Enugu to upgrade school of public health to university

Moses Oyediran, Enugu

The Enugu state government says plans are underway to upgrade the School of Public Health Nursing and Health Technology, Nsukka to a full -fledged College of Health Technology and Nursing Services.

Governor Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi disclosed this in Nsukka during the 20th matriculation ceremony of 125 students of the institution for the 2019 academic session.

The governor commended the performance of the institution since its inception in 1977 and explained that plans are underway to upgrade the institution.

“The state government is happy with the performance and achievements of the School of Public Health Nursing and Health Technology, Nsukka and plans to upgrade it to a college.

“When the school becomes a college, thousands of candidates from different states of the federation will seek admissions into the college, “he said.

Ugwuanyi, who was represented by the Permanent Secretary in the Ministry of Health in the state, Dr. Ifeanyi Agujiobi commended the Principal of the school, Mrs. Uchenna Eze on the recent approval by the West African Examination Board for the school to start running environmental health programmes.

“Since 1977 when the school was established, various principals made efforts for approval of this programme, but within one year you assumed office it was approved.

“The state government is happy with you and your management for this great achievement,” he said.

The governor advised the matriculating students to shun immoral vices, exam malpractice and all forms of cultism, but should rather focus on their studies so as to be useful to themselves and the society.