Enugu to host para-power lifting world cup in 2020

Share

Tweet

Pin 0 shares

Moses Oyediran, Enugu

President of the Nigeria Para- Power Lifting Federation, Queen Uboh has disclosed that Enugu state has been given the right to host the World Para -Power Lifting World Cup slated for February, 2020.

She made the disclosure in Enugu during the first ever annual general meeting since the association was formed.

The Nigeria Para -Power Lifting Federation president commended the Governor of Enugu state, Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi and his Deputy, Cecilia Ezeilo, who is the grand patron of the association for their support.

She stated that Nigeria has been given the right to host the 2020, 2021 World Cup and 2022 regional championship.

According to her, those that have been saddled with the responsibility of inspecting the facilities that will be used for the world cup will be in Enugu on June 3), adding that they will technically stay in Nigeria for two days.

She said there were a lot of technical issues like provision of wheelchair accessibility ramp, among others, adding that they will also pay courtesy call on the state governor to discuss security and medical issues.

Uboh however, disclosed that the most important thing is the venue and accommodation facilities for athletes.

Earlier, Mrs. Chioma Ugwu, the Permanent Secretary in the office of the Deputy Governor of Enugu state, Mrs Cecilia Ezeilo had assured that the state was prepared for the event.

Ugwu, who commended the state governor and her deputy, said those that choose Enugu for hosting of the event, will not regret their action.