Enugu SWAN congratulates Gov. Ugwuanyi on re-election victory

By Moses Oyediran, Enugu

The Sports Writers Association of Nigeria (SWAN), Enugu State Chapter, has congratulated the state Governor, Dr. Lawrence Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi on his recent victory at the just concluded 2019 governorship election in the state.

It said: “We strongly believe that your second tenure in office would enable you consolidate on the achievements your administration recorded during the first four years in office in various sectors of the state economy, including sports.

In a statement jointly signed by the state (SWAN) chairman, Comrade Norbert Okolie and Secretary, Ignatius Okpara, the association, urged the governor toequally accord other sports aside football the attention they deserve during the journey of his second tenure.

The statement, applauded the governor for his disposition towards affairs of Rangers Inter. FC, of Enugu, a development it noted , has changed the club’s narrative since 2015 the governor took over mantle of leadership of the state,urging him to keep the flag flying.

“Your Excellency, there is no doubt that it was your passion and disposition to Rangers issues that made the Flying Antelopes to win the 2015/2016 Nigeria professional football NPFL title, and 2017\2018 edition of the prestigious AITEO cup, in Asaba, the Delta state capital, after 32 years of trophy draught in the premier club.

However, “as major stakeholders in the business of sports promotion and development in the state, we would want you to embarked on an aggressive overhauling in the sports sector during this tenure, so as to put certain things in proper perspective in the all important ministry.

“To this end, it is our candid opinion therefore, that for sports generally to get to the expected destination in the state, there is need for private sector participation as obtained elsewhere .

“The association, on behalf of its entire members, wishes you a fruitful second term in office.