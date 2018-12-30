Enugu Police arrests seven-man robbery gang

The Enugu state police command says it has arrested seven men suspected to be a notorious armed robbery gang operating in the state, according to Police Public Relations Officer, Ebere Amaraizu.He said on Saturday in Enugu that the suspects were arrested in Lagos, Awka, Ebonyi as well as Ezeagu and Enugu metropolis, adding that the feat was achieved by the command’s operatives of the Anti-Kidnapping Unit through painstaking intelligence operation.Amaraizu said that the highly specialized armed robbery gang had killed one Chinedu Nzegwu, a trader and a policeman at Obioma Street in Uwani, Enugu on September 12.“The arrested suspects gave their names as Obunike Ugbene, 27, alias Paparazi, who is the ringleader of the gang from Amaofiagu in Affa of Udi council area of the state but residing at Obinagu road Abakpa Nike near Enugu.“Kenneth Uchenna, 27, alias Madubuagu who is a highly skilled driver from Imezi Owa community in Ezeagu Local Government, Nkemdilim Mathew, 23, alias Alone from Nodu-Okpuno Awka of Anambra and Chukwuma Mbam, 22, alias revolution from Ikwo in Ebonyi.“Stanley Uchenna, 23, alias Posiga from Aguobuowa in Enugu State, who acts as informant for the gang; Chinedu Mbam,25, alias Nwaiboko from Izzi in Ebonyi and Patrick Okoli, 33, alias Chika Tokor from Obunofia-Ndiuno Ezeagu in Enugu State’’.According to the Police, the leader of the gang Ugbene, had regretted the killings and prayed God to forgive him as he never intended to kill anyone but circumstance led him and the gang to do that and noted that the gang leader had confessed and revealed to police operatives their numerous operations, the locations where they had operated in the state and number of people they had killed so far.“Through intelligence information, the gang leader was nabbed in Lagos by the operatives of the Anti-Kidnapping Unit where he had escaped to and his arrest facilitated the arrest of other members of his gang,’’ he said.