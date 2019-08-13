Moses Oyediran, Enugu

The Enugu state Commandant of the Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC), Evarestus Obiyo has threatened to close any private guard company found to be harbouring people with questionable characters in their employ.

Obiyo who stated this while briefing newsmen shortly after his

assumption as the new NSCDC boss in the state also called on criminals to relocate from the state.

“I can assure you that henceforth, Enugu state residents will now sleep with their two eyes closed, as far as the civil defence corps in the state is concerned.

“We are going all out to root out criminals in the state. It is better

criminals relocate from Enugu state now if not, they will not have

the best of times.

“I have come with glamour, I have come with vigour, I have come with zeal to work. I am going to employ a lot of strategies to combat crime and criminality.

“We are going to deploy some tactics to make sure that we wipe out

crime and criminality, particularly, as it concerns protection of

critical national infrastructure and such other things that will

constitute nuisance to the progress and development of the already

existing peace in Enugu state.

“I have also come to monitor and supervise private guard companies and to uncover which ones are harbouring criminals among them. I am going to close down whichever one that is found culpable,” he warned.

The NSCDC boss promised to collaborate with other sister agencies to achieve safety of lives and properties in Enugu state.

“There is no state command I headed that did not work with other

security agencies. I will make sure we collaborate effectively. Mind you there is no agency that can claim superiority over the other because we all have different mode of operation.

“By the time we pool our strategies and strength together. You will see more achievements in terms of reduction in crime and criminality in Enugu state,” he said.