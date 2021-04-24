Enugu: Mixed reactions trail planned demolition of New Artisan Market

Moses Oyediran, Enugu

Tension is still high in Enugu following the alleged plans by some officials of Enugu State government to demolish the New Artisan Market located along Enugu-Port-Harcourt expressway near NNPC depot.

Expectedly, the planned demolition has continued to generate mixed reactions from state government, civil society organisations and other groups.

Although the state government has continued to exonerate itself from the planned demolition, fingers have continued to point at the government as those who stormed the market on Thursday claimed to be officials of the Enugu Capital Development Territory, an agency under the control of the state government.

Trouble started on Thursday when some officials of Enugu Capital Development Territory stormed the market with bulldozers alongside security operatives, claiming that they came to carry out a court judgment that ordered the demolition of the market.

But, their explanation did not go down well with the livestock traders who claimed that the governor asked them not to vacate the place and subsequently blocked the entrances and exits of the market.

The development led to the fracas that snowballed into burning of cars and blockade of expressway which attracted a team of security operatives who despite their large numbers could not restore normalcy as the traders resisted every move to demolish the market.

Reacting in a statement, the state government condemned the action of the protesters, saying that they were disobeying the orders of the court.

In a press statement signed by the Special Adviser to the Governor on Information, Barr. Steve Oruruo, he noted that the social and mass media have also been inundated with divergent tales of what perhaps appeared to be a crisis.

“The attention of Enugu State Government has been drawn to the brigandage, roguery, banditry and lawlessness exhibited by some hoodlums at New Artisan Market today being Thursday, the 22nd of April 2021, acting under the cloak of a demonstration while surreptitiously and unlawfully disobeying an order of Court.

The social and mass media have also been inundated with divergent tales of what perhaps appeared to be a crisis.

“It has become necessary to make it abundantly clear that the aforesaid property illegally occupied by traders, particularly livestock dealers from the North, belongs to the family of a revered traditional Ruler and Statesman, late HRH Igwe Gabriel Nnaji (NWAJANJA) of which there is a subsisting judgment of the court to that effect.

“The Enugu State Government, Law enforcement agencies and the leadership of the predominantly Hausa merchant community of New Artisan Market were duly briefed on the intended execution of the judgment and its implications.

In line with good conscience and utmost regard for human dignity, a robust plan was set in motion to resettle these traders whose importance to the economy of the State cannot be underestimated.

“While the leadership and genuine members of the business community peacefully and gladly leveraged on the alternative property benevolently offered by the peace-loving Governor of the State, some miscreants and hoodlums who had apparently reduced the property to an abode of criminality and immorality capitalized on the prevailing circumstance to instigate a crisis.

“Enugu State has a historic reputation for hospitality to her vast demography of migrant residents, which has grown stronger under the administration of His Excellency, Rt Hon Ifeanyi Lawrence Ugwuanyi.

The Governor has diligently and consciously instilled the spirit of harmonious coexistence of law abiding residents within the state without prejudice to ethnic or religious sentiments.

Therefore, no brigandage, disobedience of court order, gimmick or brazen lawlessness displayed by a few recalcitrants will thwart the peaceful coexistence, serene ambience and thriving amity enjoyed in the Coal City State.

“In furtherance to his unwavering commitment to protect the lives and properties of the citizenry, the Governor has swiftly instructed security agencies to take absolute control of the situation and sufficiently punish anybody found in breach of the law.

The Governor has also been briefed of the efforts and resilience of the Enugu State police command to unravel the cause, extent of the destruction and those responsible for them.

“The Government of Enugu State is saddened by the grave losses occasioned by this development and is determined to decisively deal with the situation.

“While the government of Enugu State shall continue to jealously sustain the cordial relationship with every law-abiding resident of the state irrespective of background, orientation, leaning and affiliation, it shall uncompromisingly adhere to the principles of Rule of Law.

“We therefore enjoin the public to ignore any reckless, provocative, incendiary or inflammatory pictorials and sentiments fruitlessly bandied by unscrupulous elements to incite elusive restiveness.

The general public are hereby encouraged to go about their businesses without fear of intimidation or harassment’, he said.

However, a civil right group, Civil Rights Realisation and Advancement Network, has faulted the plan to demolish the New Artisan Market following a court judgement.

President of the group, Barrister Olu Omotayo, described the execution of the court judgement which led to the breakdown of law and order on Thursday as a brazen attack on the administration of justice in Enugu and Nigeria.

In a letter to the Chief Judge of Enugu State, Omotayo said due to the ongoing strike by the Judiciary Staff Union, all courts have been under lock and key, and therefore wondered how the court officials that went for execution got the authority to do so.

The letter reads in part: “We write to your Lordship in respect of the above-mentioned matter which lead to a breakdown of law and order at the Goat market and its’ environs on Wednesday the 22nd April 2021.

“We are aware that due to the ongoing strike by Judiciary Staff Union of Nigeria (JUSUN), all courts in Nigeria have been locked down for the past three weeks; the question is: which court officials went for the execution and who authorized it?

“The cumulative effect of Sections 8, 10, and 11, of the Sheriffs and civil Process Act, clearly states that the Sheriff (which means the Chief Registrar of Enugu State High Court) or Deputy Sheriff shall carry out execution of all court processes including Writ of execution.

“Section 15, of the Sheriffs and Civil Process Act, states that it is the Duty of Police to assist an execution by the Sheriff but not for the police or any authority to carry out an execution”.

He claimed that it is not the duty of the executive or any government official or even a successful plaintiff to carry out execution of court processes.

“In view of the current strike action by JUSUN which led to close down of all courts in Nigeria, it will be legally impossible for the Chief Registrar of Enugu State High Court and the Deputy Sheriffs and other officials working under them to carry out any execution whatsoever in any part of the state’, he stated.

He urged the Chief Judge to do a thorough investigation to know the impostors who illegally took over the duty of the Chief Registrar and went on this ill-fated execution, which is a brazen attack on the administration of justice in the state and Nigeria as a whole.

Omotayo said the only way to guarantee the independence of the Judiciary is for the judiciary to be alert and guard its powers.