Enugu International Trade Fair commences Friday- ECCIMA

By Moses Oyediran

The 32nd Enugu International Trade Fair organized by the Enugu Chamber of Commerce, Industry, Mines and Agriculture (ECCIMA) will commence on Friday 19th March 2021.

The president of ECCIMA, Sir Emeka Nwandu stated this on Tuesday while briefing journalists on the event, themed, “Promoting New Technologies, Business Ideas and Strategies for Rapid Economic Growth and Development in Nigeria.

Nwandu expressed optimism that a good number of foreign exhibitors would take part at 32nd fair.

“Brazil and other foreign countries are expected to participate in the 32nd Enugu International Trade Fair which comes up on Friday 19th- 29th March 2021.

“As it is incumbent, we are expecting that the Fair would be declared open by Minister of State for Industry, Trade, and Investment, Ambassador Mariam Yalwaji Katagun”, he said.

According to him,” The fair would provide the cleavages to gauge the economic outlook of the nation, the attendant associated risks and opportunities that would be inclined to business environment/landscape to make informed business and investment decisions.

He noted that although Nigeria is still battling with the second wave of Covid-19, there was still need to be positive about our economic affairs, adding that the economy remained the fulcrum of our survival, growth and development.

He disclosed that a number of strategies have been put in place by the chamber towards ensuring strict observance of all the Covid-19 protocols.

Nwandu further disclosed that the fair would also get more credence and attention towards boosting the agricultural sector.

” Let me use the opportunity of the 32nd fair lunch/press briefing to reassert our concern on the issue of deepening democracy in our country. There is no doubt that it is only with a thriving economy and free enterprise that our democracy would be be rooted and sustained” he stated.

The president noted that Enugu State remained a very peaceful landscape , adding that since they began the hosting of the Enugu International Trade Fair, they have not experienced any security breach.

He, therefore, expressed optimism that the 32nd edition of the fair will not be an exception.