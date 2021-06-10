Enugu govt empowers artisans with NIMASA donated welding machines

The Enugu state government, in collaboration with the Nigeria Maritime Administration and Safety Agency (NIMASA), has empowered some artisans at the Coal Camp, Enugu, with welding machines to enable them boost their businesses.



The welding machines, which were donated to the state by NIMASA, were on Wednesday distributed to the beneficiaries by Mrs Cecelia Ezeilo, the Enugu Deputy Governor, on behalf of Gov. Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi.



She disclosed that the choice of the beneficiaries was carried out through balloting and at the governor’s discretion and directive that the equipment should be given directly to those that would use them for their day-to-day activities..



According to her, the choice of the beneficiaries was informed by the governor’s spirit of compassion, magnanimity and commitment to the wellbeing of the people, and that the beneficiaries should reciprocate by making the best use of the machines.



Ezeilo urged those who did not benefit from the process to exercise patience and accept it in good faith since the balloting was transparent.

Chairman of the Tricycle Riders Association in Enugu State, Mr. Benjamin Ikah, commended the governor for empowering the artisans, saying that the gesture demonstrated the governor’s interest in the welfare of the lowly in the society.



Ikah urged the beneficiaries, who emerged transparently, to put the machines to good use and always remember the governor in their prayers.



Responding, the beneficiaries thanked Ugwuanyi for his benevolence and commitment to their welfare, saying that the gift was unexpected while promising to utilize the equipment to serve the public effectively and enhance their income. (NAN)