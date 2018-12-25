Enugu Govt deploys GIS to improve security, road, agriculture – RAMP official

Enugu State Government says it is deploying Geographic Information System (GIS) to improve security, road infrastructure and agriculture in the state. Chief Chinedu Ugwu, Project Co-ordinator, second Rural Access and Mobility Project (RAMP-2) revealed this in Enugu at a stakeholders’ sensitization workshop and training on GIS-based road inventories and mapping in Enugu State on Monday. Ugwu said that the GIS system and its mapping would allow the state to have real-time data for proper satellite identification of places and locations within the state. He noted that the project would also help the government to know the situation of all roads, houses, schools, markets, hospitals, bridges, river crossing, farms and other important landmarks in the state. “First, it will help to improve security generally, especially at the local areas; while it will be a great tool for security and emergency personnel for search and rescue in the state and to easily identify locations at any moment of the day. “Again on security, with the GIS, you easily locate where you are going through your cell-phones (internet) and you do not have need to ask anybody for location anymore, which at times exposes a visitor to security risk. “It will help us develop our road infrastructure and know the ones that are Federal and State roads as well as to know rural roads, the state and conditions of these roads, whether tarred or un-tarred, do they have potholes or not. “It will also help to give a general impression on what is on ground in terms of development amenities as well as make government to re-strategise on how to fast-track planning and infrastructure development, while ensuring their spread across the state,’’ he said. Earlier, Chief Uchenna Ani, State Focal Person for World Bank and other Developmental Partner, said that it was good that the state joined the rest of the world in having technology-based development. Ani noted that the television, digital radio and cell-phones all work on GIS technology; adding that GIS technology could be applied to all forms of human endeavours, including security, economy, commerce, education, healthcare, among others. “I must thank Gov. Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi for supporting this initiative and bringing the state to a real-time world map as well as scientific way of development,’’ he said. Mr David Ogunsawe, Consultant to Enugu RAMP-2 on GIS-based road inventing and mapping in Enugu State, said that the GIS mapping would cover the 17 local government areas in the state as well as over 4,000 roads, important landmarks and buildings. Ogunsawe, Chief Executive Officer of Geo-Solution Providers, stated that the GIS mapping of the state would be completed in 14 weeks; while the mapping would be up-graded within the next five years, as the state’s socio-economic activities grow.