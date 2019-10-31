Enugu State Government has banned non-sporting activities at the Nnamdi Azikiwe Stadium Indoor Sports Hall,Enugu, the Commissioner for Youth and Sports, Vitus Okecchi said on Thursday.

Okecchi told the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Enugu that the ban became necessary to enable the state government rehabilitate the hall.

NAN reports that the stadium, located on Ogui road, Achara, Enugu is a multi-purpose stadium, and the home stadium of Enugu Rangers.

The stadium which has the capacity to accommodate 22,000 sports spectators, is named after the first president of the Republic of Nigeria, Dr Nnamdi Azikiwe of blessed memory.

According to Okecchi, a lot of work need to be done in the Indoor Sports Hall.

“Some of the facilities, such as the leaking roof, need to be mended. It is unfortunate that the Indoor Sports Hall has been turned into use by churches and other activities.Within a short time, it will be used for the purpose it was built,” the commissioner said.

The commissioner, therefore, directed stadium manager not to allow the hall to be used for non-sporting activity.

