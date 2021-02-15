Enugu gets new immigration Comptroller — Daily Times Nigeria

By Moses Oyediran, Enugu

Mr. Joachim Olumba has assumed office as the new Comptroller for the Enugu Command of the Nigeria Immigration Service NIS).

The Command’s Public Relations officer PRO, Angel Chibuzor Ogadimma, a Deputy Superintendent of Immigration DSI, made this known in a statement to journalists at weekend.

Ogadimma said that Olumba the new Comptroller joined NIS in 1988, after graduation from the University of Calabar, Cross River State, where he studied Sociology.

Until his recent redeployment, Mr. Olumba was the Comptroller of Immigration Service in-charge of E-Visa at the Nigeria Immigration Service Headquarters, Abuja, and a member of the Presidential Task

Force on COVID -19.

According to the statement, he attended the 20th Basic Course at Immigration Training School, Kano (ITSK), and the 10th Command Course at the Immigration Command and Staff College, Sokoto, both from which he graduated with Distinction.

“Since joining Nigeria Immigration Service, Comptroller Olumba, who was once the Service Public Relations Officer, had served in various Immigration Commands and formations across the country, including former Gongola State Command (now Adamawa State Command); Ogun State Command; Oil and Gas Free Zone Command, Onne and Zone ‘E’ Headquarters, Owerri.

Other places where he served are Lagos State Command, Airport and Air Border Patrol Division at the Service Headquarters, Rivers State Command, and Abia State Command.

He also served as Special Assistant to the Comptroller General of Immigration as Service Reform Champion, Passport Control Officer, and subsequently Acting Comptroller of Immigration, Abia State Command.

“Furthermore, CIS Joachim Olumba had represented the Nigeria Immigration Service on some overseas missions to China, United Kingdom, and Pakistan.

“A thorough-bred vastly experienced and committed professional.

“The new Comptroller of Immigration, Enugu State Command, has already assumed office with a commitment to give the public a desirable and refreshing experience in the performance of his duties and services in line with the vision, mission, and core values of NIS under the dynamic leadership of the

Comptroller General, Mr. Muhammad Babandede.

“He has expressed his determination to cooperate and collaborate with Heads of other Security Agencies in Enugu State to make the State safer and more conducive for habitation and conduct of legitimate business activities.

“While reiterating that foreigners in the state will be closely monitored to ensure that they do not engage in acts capable of undermining national economic interest and peaceful coexistence. Mr. “Olumba hails from Dikenafai in Ideato South Local Government Area of Imo State.