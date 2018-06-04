Enugu First Lady, group to establish psychiatric clinics in prisons

Wife of Enugu State Governor, Mrs. Monica Ugwuanyi is to collaborate with the Initiative for the Support, Care and Rehabilitation of the Mentally Ill Destitutes (INSCREMID) to establish psychiatric clinics in Enugu State Prisons.

A retired Consultant Psychiatrist, Dr. George Eze, who is the Chairman of INSCREMID, disclosed this in an interview withjournalists on Sunday.

Eze, who is a former Commissioner for Health in the State, said that INSCREMID had started discussing with Mrs. Ugwuanyi’s Ugo-Life Health Initiative on the models for collaboration in order to set up psychiatric clinics in prisons in the state.

He said that the purpose of establishing the clinics in prisons was to cater for the numerous mentally ill inmates.

The Consultant is presently helping the government of Sierra Leone to set up the Department of Psychiatry and Mental Health, in their newly established University Teaching Hospital.

He also revealed that he had also expanded his frontiers by providing recreational materials like television sets, indoor games, among others for the destitute in-patients at the only psychiatric centre at

Kissy, Freetown.

“I call on well meaning citizens of the world to financially and materially support INCREMID to restore the human dignity of this forgotten branch of humanity,” he said.

It would be also recalled that Eze, the founder of INSCREMID, in 2017 donated materials worth N500, 000 to patients of the Enugu State University Teaching Hospital (ESUTH), Neuropsychiatric Clinic, Emene

near Enugu.

The NGO also conducted free medical check-up for all the inmates in ESUTH, Neuropsychiatric Clinic, Emene near Enugu.