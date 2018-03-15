Enugu fair packaged to promote Nigeria’s economy

The Enugu Chamber of Commerce, Industry, Mines and Agriculture (ECCIMA), says the 29th Enugu International Trade Fair has been packaged to strengthen the promotion of critical sectors of the economy.

The President of ECCIMA, Mr Emeka Udeze, said this when he paid a courtesy call to the Managing Director of the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN), Mr Bayo Onanuga, in Abuja on Wednesday.

According to him, the showcasing of critical sectors such as solid minerals, agriculture and tourism will further boost the country’s Gross Domestic Product (GDP).

Udeze said that he was at NAN to seek partnership with the agency in order to boost the Fair scheduled to hold from March 16 to March 26.

He said that the theme of the Fair “Engendering the Competitiveness of Nigeria Products in the Global Market’’ had been carefully chosen.

“We plead with your esteemed organisation, and as you have been doing to very well publicise and spread the information on the 29th Enugu International Trade Fair, which will commence from March 16 to March 26, 2018,’’ he said.

He said that the agriculture sector would continue to be a major fulcrum during the Fair in order to boost agricultural production and commercial farming.

Udeze said the Fair would provide the potent platform for robust engagement by stakeholders in the economic cycle to look inwards to advance the industrial and technological development of the country.

According to him, 350 corporate participants both locally and international are expected to participate at the Fair, as well as one million visitors.

“We have introduced so many innovations to make this year’s Fair very meaningful and beneficial to all stakeholders.

“Part of our strategy this year is to provide the endearing platform for interaction among stakeholders for matchmaking and possible joint venture partnership deals,’’ he said.

Udeze said that the Fair would also provide the amenable platform for both the public and private sector to deliberate deeply on diversifying the nation’s economy.

Responding, Onanuga promised that the agency would use its services to boost the forthcoming Fair.

He said that the agency’s Short Message Service (SMS) was the best means of information in the country.

Simon Ugwu with Agency report