Enugu East senatorial seat: Court decides Nnamani’s fate April 8

Andrew Orolua, Abuja

A Federal High Court sitting in Abuja has fixed April 8 to deliver judgment in the suit seeking to disqualify former Enugu state Governor, Chimaroke Nnamani as the senator representing Enugu East Senatorial District over his alleged failure to physically depose to an affidavit in support of his nomination form.

Justice Inyang Ekwo fixed the date yesterday after counsel to both parties in the suit adopted their brief of arguments.

In a pre- election suit marked FHC/ABJ/CS/1574/2018, the plaintiff, Lawrence Ezeh, a candidate of the All Progressive Congress (APC) is seeking an order restraining Nnamani from further parading or holding himself as the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) senatorial candidate for Enugu East.

The case of the plaintiff is that Nnamani, who contested the election on the platform of the PDP did not physically appear before the commissioner of oaths to depose to Form CF001 known as Independent National Electoral Commission affidavit in support of any person seeking election to the office/membership of senate.

Meanwhile, both Nnamani and the INEC have all filed their motions challenging the competence of the suit as well as the jurisdiction of the court to adjudicate on the matter.

While the former governor was represented in court by Obina Onya, Mr. Tobechukwu Nweke appeared in court on behalf of the electoral body.

The suit which is predicated on Section 117 (4) of the Evidence Act, 2010, the plaintiff asked the court to determine whether Nnamani does not have a duty to personally appear before the commissioner of oaths to depose to the affidavit filed with the second defendant and whether he is eligible to contest the senatorial poll.