Enugu community protests non-execution of N430m road project

By Moses Oyediran, Enugu

Members of the Oma-Eke community in the Udi Local Government Area of Enugu state have protested against what they call “commissioning of non-execution” of ecological fund road project in the community.

It was gathered that the project which is under the office of the Secretary to the Federal Government, is yet to commence, but a Federal Government delegation is said to be in the area to commission the project.

The over N400m project- Enugu-Eke-Ogui Uno-Eke Eke-Obodo Amankwo-Oma Eke road, is yet to be constructed.

Members of the community displayed placards with inscriptions such as “Corruption Unlimited; ICPC where are you; EFCC where are you; Fraud Unlimited; Public Procurement Act Crucified,” among others.

They described the development as a monumental fraud which would be resisted.

Addressing newsmen, the Town Union Chairman of Oma-Eke community, Kenneth Ogudu, regretted that some delegation of federal government came to commission a road project yet to be constructed.

“Over 3.8km road was awarded and funded by Federal Government through Ecological Fund Project since 2019 but as you can see, nothing has been done in those areas named in the contract paper.

Today, the contractor and fraudulent people from Federal Government said they are coming to commission the road project not done.

“We have not seen anything and they cannot commission a road not done. I am calling on the Federal Government to intervene and charge the contractors to come to the site,” he said.

Also speaking, a stakeholder in the community, Barr, Godwin Onwusi, said that no ecological project as awarded since 2019 has been executed, stressing that the last paragraph of contract agreement clearly stated thus; “this contract is fixed, firm and not transferrable”.

“My people are agitated, they are not happy. The source of my people’s grievances is that sometime in 2019, Enugu Eke- Eke-Oma Eke, Obodo Amankwo Oma Road was awarded through Ecological Fund Project under the office of the Secretary to Government of Federation, SGF at the cost of Four hundred and Twenty Nine million, Eight hundred and seventy Eight thousand, Eight hundred and five naira, Thirteen kobo (N429, 878, 805: 13).

“So, we kept on waiting, as we were waiting we stumbled on the letter of the award which stated clearly at the last paragraph, “this contract is fixed, firm and not transferrable” believing that, we were waiting for them to commence the road.

To our greatest surprise, we heard that they are coming today to commission the road. I am sure that SGF is not aware of this kind of fraud going on here.

“How could Federal Government send a team to commission a project that was not executed? Nothing was done in all the places mentioned in contract paper and the contract agreement says, it is fixed, firm and not transferrable. So, nothing has been done and they want to commission it.

He appealed to President Muhammed Buhari to intervene and charge the contractor to commence the construction of 3.8km road awarded to his community.

“We know Mr President as Mr integrity, we are bringing this to his notice that people under him are committing fraud by commissioning a project not executed. We are praying for the contractor to come and do the job which he have been paid for.

How can we thank Mr president for what he have done for us when some people are fraudulently commissioning a project without execution? He questioned

The traditional ruler of Eke community, Igwe Chinwendu Onuoha who spoke to newsmen in his place, noted that no ecological project in his village is ongoing or has been completed.

He disclosed that the only road construction going on in the area is funded by the Enugu state government

“If my people are protesting over the alleged commissioning of ecological project in Oma Eke, they are right because there is no such project either completed or ongoing.

” I am only aware of the contract but nothing has been done by the contractor”, Igwe said