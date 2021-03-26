Enugu Chamber of Commerce commends Dangote for adding value to economy

The Enugu Chamber of Commerce, Industry, Mines and Agriculture (ECCIMA) has commended the Chairman and CEO of Dangote Group, Alhaji Aliko Dangote, for his contributions to the Nigerian economy.

ECCIMA said that the entrepreneur had, through his company, Dangote Group, added a lot of value to the nation’s economy, operating in almost every sector of the economy.

The President of the Council, Mr Emeka Nwandu, gave the commendation, on Thursday, in Enugu, at the Dangote Group Special Day at the 32nd Enugu International Trade Fair.

Represented by Mr Nonye Osakwe, a council member, Nwandu said the company had shown a great level and high degree of vision, creative thinking, research, innovation, doggedness, handwork and industry.

“Today, Dangote business and entrepreneurship had spread to many parts of the African continent, employing thousands of people across the world, out of which not less than 85 per cent are Nigerians.

“As we look forward to Dangote Refinery coming on stream, we believe it will go a long way in addressing the challenges and problems associated with availability and cost of refined petroleum products in Nigeria.

“I have no doubt that in the years to come, Dangote Group will become not just a big industrial player in Nigeria and Africa, but also the entire globe, deepening the creation of wealth and employment generation”, he added.

The ECCIMA President gave the assurance that the council would continue to partner with the industry to be endearing as well as grow from strength to strength.

Meanwhile, the South East Regional Sales Director, Dangote Group, Mr George Bankole, has said that the Enugu Trade Fair was an avenue for the group to connect with customers in the South East.

“It is a homecoming, as the region is known for its innovation and industry. We at Dangote Group and people of the South East share the trait of ever pushing beyond the limits and discovering new levels of success.

“Despite our dominant position, we are innovative and always thinking of strategies that will drive business and create value for our customers.

“This we achieve partly by increasing the number and quality of products in our portfolio because increased range of products provide more options, alternatives and businesses for our customers.

“Our target is to ensure that Nigeria becomes self-sufficient in all the sectors where we play, cement, agriculture, mining and petroleum”, Bankole said. (NAN)