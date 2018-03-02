Enugu to borrow N801m from Nigeria Infrastructure Bank

Members of the Enugu State House of Assembly, Tuesday approved a loan of eight hundred and one million, forty-three, six hundred and seventy Naira, N801,043,670, from the Nigerian Infrastructure Bank PLC.

This is to enable the Governor, Ifeanyi Ugwuany,i carry out more development projects especially in the rural communities.

The approval followed an executive motion presented to the House by the Leader, Hon. Ikechukwu Ezeugwu supported by many others.

Ezeugwu while presenting the motion implored his colleagues to approve the loan to enable the executive carry on with the different infrastructure development projects going on in various parts of the state.

He said that importance of the loan would not be overemphasized because, according to him, it would bring a lot of development to the state.

Deputy Speaker, Hon. Dons Uzogbado in supporting the motion said that the loan would bring a lot of goodies for the state when accessed.

Uzogbado described Gov. Ugwuanyi as a good manager of resources that would utilise the loan properly to the betterment of all.

“This is a governor you can trust in managing resources. The driver, Ugwuanyi, is a financial guru who knows what to do to move the state forward,” Uzogbado praises the governor.

Meanwhile, the House has set up a 6-man committee to look into allegations of extortion at IMT, Enugu at which first year students are forced to pay accommodation fee of N40,000.00 whether offered hostel accommodation or not.

Speaker of the House, Hon. Edward Ubosi was forced to constitute the committee following the non-acceptance of the report presented by the committee headed by committee chairman on Education, Hon. Matthew Ugwueze, set up earlier to look into the saga.

The adhoc committee which is to be headed by Hon. Chinedu Nwamba, representing Nsukka East, was given three weeks to look into the matter and report back to the House.

Speaker was not happy that IMT seemed to be imbued in crisis because presently it cannot access ETF funds because they could not complete projects and now the institution is reeling with another crisis of accommodation.

“Do not look at faces. Do a nice job and bring us a report,” Ubosi charges the Nwamba-led committee.

Two house members, Hon. Matthias Ekweremadu and Hon. Emeka Ogbuabor, representing Aninri and Isi-Uzo Constituencies respectively had spoken against the report presented by Ugwueze that did not indict any of the authorities in the institution nor the consultant handling ICT, the Blue Tag Technology.

They wanted to know about the N64 million refunded. Who paid what.

“N64 million was refunded but it was not mentioned in the report. We have to clear certain things in order not to mislead the public,” Ekweremadu fumes.

By Moses Oyediram, Enugu