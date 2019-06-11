Enugu assembly re-elects Ubosi as speaker

Moses Oyediran, Enugu

Members of the Enugu state House of Assembly have re-elected the former Speaker, Edward Ubosi as the new speaker to pilot the affairs of the 7th assembly.

Ubosi is the member representing Enugu East Urban Constituency. He is serving his third term in the House. He was first elected to the assembly in 2011.

Also, a first term member to the House, Uche Ugwu, representing Udi North Constituency was elected the deputy speaker to replace Dons Uzogbado, the former deputy speaker from Oji River Constituency.

The former Leader of the Assembly, Melitus Ezeugwu representing Udenu Constituency was also re-elected into his position while the member representing Enugu South Rural, Mary Onyinye, also retained her position as the deputy leader of the House.

A new member representing Awgu North Constituency, Jane Eneh was elected chief whip while the former Deputy Chief Whip, Ethel Oyibo Ugwuanyi, retained her position.

Leader of the House, Ezeugwu nominated Speaker Ubosi to be re-elected while the member representing Nkanu West seconded the nomination.

Speaking after his re-election, Ubosi said that the day was not a speech- making day, but one to thank God for everything, adding that the first time he was made speaker he thought it was because of his stature as a tall man, but now he knows that it is God that made him leader.