By Moses Oyediran, Enugu

The Enugu state House of Assembly has constituted the chairmen of 23 standing committees to facilitate their legislative functions.

Speaker of the state assembly, Edward Ubosi, who made the announcement during the plenary, said that Geoffrey Mbah representing Oji-River Constituency will head the House Committee on Information and Communication while James Akadu of Igbo Etiti West will chair the Education, Science and Technology Committee.

The speaker listed other committee heads to include, Chinedu Ukwu of Aninri, Youth and Sports, Hillary Ugwu of Enugu East Rural as chairman of House Committee on Agriculture and Natural Resources.

Sam Ngene of Enugu South Urban, health committee; Ethel Ugwuanyi of Igboeze North II, water resources; Iloabuchi Aniagu of Nkanu West Local, Government and ENSEC Matters and Chima Obieze of Eziagu, works, house and urban development amongst others.