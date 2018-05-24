Enugu: Aspirant denies stepping down for incumbent Nsukka/Igboeze South Rep

A House of Representative aspirant for Nsukka/ Igboeze South Federal Constituency in the coming 2019 general election, Mr. Chidi Obetta has debunked speculation that he has stepped down from the race.

Reacting to rumours that he had stepped down for the incumbent House of Representatives member, Hon. Pat Asadu who is seeking re-election for the fourth term, Obetta said he had no intension of stepping down for anybody.

Obetta is a former governorship aspirant in Enugu state and is among aspirants seeking to displace Asadu to secure the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) ticket in next year general election.

The other contenders are the member representing Nsukka East constituency in the Enugu State House of Assembly, Hon. Chinedu Nwamba, Barr. Peter Okonkwo, a serving commissioner in the state, among others.

Obetta, in a statement signed by Chukwuemeka Idoko, on behalf of Chidi Obetta Support Group for Gburugburu told his supporters that the news of his stepping down was fraudulent and is aimed at deceiving them once again.

“We enjoined the general public to disregard the fictitious and baseless information going round that Chief Chidi Obetta stepped down for Hon. Patrick Asadu at the PDP zonal meeting held at Igboeze South Local Government Headquarters.

“Chief Chidi Obetta is very much in the race and has not stepped down for anybody let alone Patrick Asadu.

“Chief Obetta is a good party man and will continue to work in full compliance with the party guidelines as announced at the zonal meeting.

“Our teaming supporters from Nsukka/Igboeze south federal constituency are therefore advised to discountenance such fraudulent message aimed at deceiving them once again”, the statement read.