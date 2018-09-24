Enugu airport safety: Gov Ugwuanyi orders relocation of TV mast

In keeping with its determination to ensure speedy intervention on the safety of the Akanu Ibiam International Airport, Enugu, by the federal government, Enugu State Government has approved the immediate relocation of the transmission mast of the Enugu State Broadcasting Service (ESBS) located at Ngwo, Enugu North Local Government Area.

The state government also announced Wednesday, September 26, as the date for the inauguration of the recently constituted stakeholders’ committee saddled with the responsibility of resolving all issues around the expansion and upgrade of the airport facilities.

Briefing newsmen after the meeting of the State Executive Council (EXCO), the commissioner for information, Mr. Ogbuagu Anikwe disclosed that the relocation of the mast was in fulfilment of one of the requests made by the Ministry of Aviation as part of the measures to enhance the safety of the international airport.

Mr. Anikwe, who stressed that “all hands must be on deck” to make sure that the airport was rehabilitated to standard, explained that the issue of obstruction by the mast was very dear to the state government, saying: “The Managing Director of ESBS has been summoned to return from his meeting in Abuja to start relocating the mast at Ngwo”.

The information commissioner added that the action committee that will be inaugurated next week would deal with other issues or encumbrances militating against the upgrade of the airport.

Mr. Anikwe pointed out that Gov. Ugwuanyi has assured that the state government would carry out every other thing that the federal authorities require to upgrade the airport, “because it is not just the Enugu State government, but all the South East Governors have been united in their eagerness and support to ensure that the project is completed”.

He also maintained that the state government places high premium on the safety and effective operation of the Enugu international airport because of its socio-economic and political benefits to the people of the South East geo-political zone.