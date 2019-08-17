The runway of the Akanu Ibiam International Airport in Enugu is to be closed for major repairs and works on the airfield.

The Federal Airports Authority of Nigeria, FAAN, who announced this in a statement through its General Manager Corporate Affairs FAAN,Mrs Henrietta Yakubu says the move is aimed at resolving the existing Safety and Security concerns to flight operations.

The closure of the airport runway is scheduled for midnight of 24th of August and a date to reopen the runway According to the FAAN management will be communicated in due course.

The authority urged Airlines, passengers and Stakeholders to bear with them.

In a swift response to the proposed closure, the management and staff of Air Peace commend the Federal Government for the decision to close the Enugu international Airport in order to allow a proper repair and maintenance of the airports runway which has given us serious safety concerns.

Managing Director/CEO, Mr. Allen Onyema said urged the government to go all out to put everything in place, within the period of the closure, that would make the airport rank among the best international airports in the country.

“We plead with the Federal Government to make the airport a 24hr flight operations airport by improving the night landing infrastructure”.

He also applauded the Government for the appointment of Captain Hamisu Yadudu as the Managing Director of FAAN.

” His appointment is a testimony to the Federal Government’s resolve to put result driven persons at the helm of its agencies. Air Peace is not alone in this thought. Since his coming, airlines have started enjoying the services that would definitely improve the standards in the industry”.

Onyema assured that “the for avoidance of doubt, Air Peace is fully and totally in support of this decision. Though the decision will affect the traveling public and, of course, the airline, we place the safety of the flying public, our crew and equipment above any commercial benefits”.

“We thank President Mohammadu Buhari for his resolve to attend to the infrastructural decay in the industry”.