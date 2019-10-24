The Minister of State for Mines and Steel Development Uchechukwu Ogah says Nigerian youths must key into entrepreneurship for self-development and empowerment.

Ogah said involvement in different entrepreneurial ventures by youths will go a long way in solving the unemployment crisis and also advance National development.

The Minister was speaking at a book launch titled, “Ideas and Opportunities for Wealth Creation” authored by Dr Ori Obasi in Abuja.

“Government revenues have not been meeting up the target and needs of our huge population, therefore the only way out is for Nigerian youths to key into different entrepreneurial ventures.

“Wealth creation is not an easy task which is why the government is rolling out different programmes to improve the economy and human capacity. However citizens especially youths on their path must take up the challenge and improve their wellbeing by developing skills in different areas of endeavour,” he added.

In her address, the author of the book, Dr Ori Obasi said the global trend in entrepreneurial development informed her decision to write the book.

She said the content of the book will change the narrative in youths who always wait for white-collar jobs to remain gainfully employed and turn them to employees of labour.

According to her the problem of unemployment has become worrisome, calling for an urgent action.

“The intention of this book is yo rewrite the usual narrative of school leavers about joblessness. Although the federal government has great initiatives such as the Niger-Delta youth programmes, central bank agricultural programmes, trader money among others, but with all the palliatives many are still unemployment and the government cannot do it alone.

“To avert this trend, there is a heightened emphasis on entrepreneurial education with focus on inculcating youths with innovative ideas for private enterprise,” she said.

Obasi further stated that the intention of the book is to change the landscape and have Nigerian youths characterized by job creation and not job seeking.

“The European Union considers Small and Medium Enterprises as key to ensuring growth which is why the Global Entrepreneurial Index (GEI) in 2018 ranked Nigeria 12th in Africa and 101 out of 137 countries in the world. This is an indication we can do better through entrepreneurship as the content of the book will contribute to the development of the youths and further grow the economy.”