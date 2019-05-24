Entrepreneurship, key to developing Nigeria economic situation says FGBMFI

…Unveils its 21st annual Business Seminar

Micheal Ajayi

As part of efforts to reinstate the Nigerian economic situation, Full Gospel Business Men’s Fellowship International (FGBNFI) has called for the dedication of entrepreneurs in the country.

This charged was made by the National Director of the fellowship, Engineer Charles Aladewolu, at the unveiling ceremony of the FGBNFI South West District three Annual Business Seminar for the year 2019 on Thursday in Lagos.

Aladewolu, who is also the Chief executive Officer of the Teco Group laid emphasis on the need for investment and the rise entrepreneurs if the Nigeria economy should witness a new turn.

He pointed out that dedication is the bedrock of investment, adding that business is about solving problems, while entrepreneurship is a key player in developing any country.

According to him, our country has witnessed setbacks in our economy as we no longer make use of our natural resources.

“Nigeria is blessed with so many natural resources, therefore, I want to urge the people to come back to the line of investment so as to ensure a new and improved”, he said.

The seminar which is scheduled from 7th to 8th of June 2019 is a two business summit targeted at a different business audience and distinguished based on the fee and themes.

Addressing the press in a media parley, Chairman of the Annual Business Seminar, Eddy Eworo explained that the seminar has taken a two-way shape for the past six years concurrently.

“We have scheduled this seminar in two so as to meet up with two categories, the small and medium-sized enterprises, and also for an established business personnel”

The first seminar is for the new entrepreneur and also a leadership training is theme Achieving Business Growth in Today’s Economy” while the second one is the Imperatives for building Modern Businesses”, he said.

Eddy further established that the programme is a cooperate social responsibility from the organisation to the ministry.

“Through this seminar, we give opportunities to the public to access quality teachings from investors at a cheaper rate.”

On his part, the Coordinator of the South West District three, Fola Aguda, said, “This initiative is made to build people that we weather the storm of the Nigeria economy not only by prayer but also by preparation.”

Speaking on the need for this year’s topics, Fola said that the ministry has its mission to develop people who are believed to apply relevance to the country situation,

“the full gospel is made up of men and women from different part of the economy, education, industry, so over the years we have deployed relevant topics.”

The organisation, however, ensure that attendees of the seminars has further opportunity to grow as it has planned a follow up and mentorship training in its several districts across the country.