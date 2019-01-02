Entrepreneurship: Centre trains 40 females in ICT, gives out loans

Like this: Like Loading...

No fewer than 40 females comprising of women and young girls have benefited from ICT/ entrepreneurship training in Kano. The trainees drawn from various part of the state were equipped with entrepreneurship skills by a Kano based non-governmental organisation, Centre for Information Technology (CITAD) under the centre’s Creating Space for Young Women and Girls on Digital Livelihood programme, supported by the USA Embassy. The beneficiaries were trained in fields such as film and video editing, photography, graphics design as well as other entrepreneurship skills for self-reliance and assisted with soft loans to help sustain their businesses. According to the Centre’s Training Officer, Maryam Haruna, the group deemed it necessary to compliment government’s efforts towards eradicating poverty among the women of the state by introducing them to the ICT world, where they could benefit from a whole lots of opportunities. She said the group also decided to support its students with loans after the training session to ensure that skills learnt at the Centre are judiciously put to practice which at the end, would lead to job and wealth creation among the women and society at large. Ado explained that the sum of One Hundred Thousand Naira given out as loan to the first five students is expected to be paid back in 15 months, stressing that the repayment will start 3 months after the date of disbursement. She called on the recipients of the loan and training to do everything possible to develop their various businesses and help in combating unemployment in the society, encouraging the others to ensure to have their businesses formerly registered as the main criteria to access the loan, scheduled monthly for the 40 trainees. Speaking on behalf of the other trainees and beneficiaries, Hajiya Asmau Aminu expressed appreciation for the gesture, and promised that they intend to make the centre proud by investing the funds into their various businesses ensuring that it is judiciously used to boost their economic incomes.