Entrepreneurs must be well educated, says CEO of Sonaira Business World

By Mutiat Alli

The idea that education has no correlation with the founding of successful businesses is grossly misplaced according to Sonia Omon-Obehi Ovuehor, CEO, Sonaira Business World.

Obtaining a quality education is very important and crucial to entrepreneurship in contemporary society, she argued.

Sonia Omon-Obehi Ovuehor said: “In this age of e-commerce and social media, when business without border is the norm, an entrepreneur needs to be conversant with international trade protocols, international relations, politics and trends; therefore, no matter how internet savvy you are, without a proper education, you will, at most times, found yourself in a disadvantaged position.”

She further argued: “Even if you employed experts and specialists, your limited education will, at times, count against you in moments when you are supposed to make a snap decision.”

Sonia Omon-Obehi Ovuehor, who built Sonaira Business World, an online conglomerate, from scratch, is herself well educated.

Currently running a postgraduate research course at Igbinedion University, Okada, she has also commenced a doctorate degree programme at the University of Port Harcourt, Rivers State.

The graduate of the University of Benin enrolled at the Pan African Institute for Entrepreneurship and Community Development in 2014, where she further expanded her knowledge about business.

The education at the institute helped to crystallised her then decade-long experience trading in commodity.

“Many people have wondered how I have been able to cope with entrepreneurship and I often tell them that having a good educational background boosted my entrepreneurial instinct,” she said.

She added: “Growing up, I watched my mom run several businesses, mostly petty trading, even as she took on a daily paid job at times. So at a young age, I had insight into how possible it was to make money from several sources, but having quality education was the catalyst to what I am presently doing at Sonaira Business World.”

To any aspiring entrepreneur, she offered this advice: “Get good education first, it will help you to hone your entrepreneurial instinct.”