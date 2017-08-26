What is wrong with Jumoke Olowu and Haruna Danjuma?

Feelers coming to our ear have it that the marriage between Haruna Danjuma the younger brother of Nigeria s former Minister of Defence, Gen. Theophilus Danjuma (RTD) which has produced two children is on slippery side. A very close source to the couple whose marriage was engaged in 2011 confirmed to us that the marriage have crashed irretrievably, saying that all effort to reconcile both couple did not yield any positive fruits

In a recent post on social media, Jumoke spoke of how she and her second daughter would have ended up dead due to domestic violence

There are further insinuations that Jumoke may have even remarried thereby foreclosing any hopes of reconciliation

Ajibade Alabi