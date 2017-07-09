Kelly Imadegbelo, a business administration graduate of Benson Idahosa University, also known as Caesar the Fyahpan, a new school reggae/dancehall artist, has joined the raging debate on the supremacy battle between Nigeria’s two hip-hop artistes, Davido and Wizkid, giving the fight to Wizkid, saying the Star Boy is a living legend while Davido is just on the path to greatness.

“Wizkid is a living legend while Davido is just on the path. Both are big and I’m a big fan,” he stated.

Speaking further on his experience as an upcoming music artiste, Caesar the Fyahpan, who hit limelight in 2016 with his EP titled, ‘Caesar the EP, said he had had to pay almost a million naira to perform at a show in South Africa.

Caesar the Fyahpan “I can’t remember the amount specifically but it was close to one million naira, and it was a show in South Africa.

Another experience I can’t forget is when I performed at UNILAG hall week, last year, and the sound went off for over 5-minutes; I had to freestyle all the while to engage the crowd,” he crooned Caesar the Fyahpan has just released a new single ‘Orekelewa’ and hopes to work with either Wizkid or 2Face in future.

“Majek Fashek, 2Baba, Vybz Kartel, Buju Banton, Lucky Dube, Mavado and Sizzla Kalonji have had the greatest influence on my music and I am happy good music lasts long in the Nigerian market.

Though there are good songs out there but they lack good promotional plan to put them out,” he added