My Wife & I hits number 1 spot

Bunmi Ajakaiye’s first feature film My Wife and I is breaking records at the box office in Nigeria against all odds after only the first week of its release.

The Inkblot and Filmone’s collaborative effort last week was the number one movie in the cinemas despite the presence of Hollywood’s Hitman Bodyguard.

According to Moses Babatope Executive Director at Filmone, ‘It has been a long time since Nollywood recorded such accolade in the month of August. The last time was Half of a Yellow Sun in 2014′

This is indeed a big feat for Inkblot productions and Filmone and most especially first rising director Bunmi Ajakaiye

‘I am grateful for the love. I am beyond humble that the audience accepted this film and went out to see it, and I believe this is just the start’ She says.

Industry insiders say My wife and I is on the verge of hitting 25 million in its first week. ‘This hasn’t been confirmed yet, but we will be sure to share the figures once we get it’ Moses Babatope says

The movie which brings back the union of Ramsey Nouah and Omoni Oboli several years after their captivating display in Kunle Afolayan’s Figurine was written by head honcho at Inkblot Productions Naz Onuzo who is also responsible for Out of Luck, The Arbitration and The Wedding Party 2

Mutiat Alli