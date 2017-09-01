Wedding Party 2 to be screened in 15 territories

With the several buzz the first part of the movie ‘Wedding Party’ did in cinemas across the country and much anticipation towards the second instalment of the movie is on the high side; so much relieve now as the movie is expected to be released later this year and will be available in 15 territories around the world.

Filmone COO and Co-founder, Film House, Mr. Moses Babatope made this revelation known.

Speaking on the state of cinema in Nigeria and if Nigerian films are good enough for foreign distribution, Babatope said ‘‘Yes, it’s already happening. We are releasing films in Ghana, Kenya, Uganda, Tanzania, South Africa, UK, France and the US already.’

He went ahead to reveal that Nollywood’s most anticipated film in 2017 following the success of its prequel is set for a 15-territory release.

‘The Wedding Party 2 is aiming to be released in 15 territories later this year.

‘AY’s 10 Days in Sun City will be released in about 10 territories at the end of its cinema run.

‘Our films are on Netflix, and very soon you will see them on iTunes, Amazon and Google Play. Our films are being screened on at least 15 international airlines,’ he added.