WATCH: Wizkid Shares Money On The Streets Of Lagos

Wizkid almost ran over some fans who where hustling to catch some cash that was thrown into the air by the Starboy boss

Wizkid almost ran fans over with his G-Wagon.

The superstar artiste while throwing money to fans who swarmed his car, almost ran some over while trying to get away from the mob that had gathered outside Fela’s Shrine.

From the clips making rounds on social media, the Ojuelegba singer is seen being driven out of Fela Shrine in Lagos in his G-Wagon, when fans ambushed his vehicle.

To wade them off, he flung money out of his window, causing the crowd to scramble for the notes.

Though his car almost ran over some fans, no one got injured.