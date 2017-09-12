Watch How Toyin Abraham Danced To Olamide’s ‘Wo’ On Her Birthday

Actress, Toyin Aimakhu turned Abraham celebrated her birthday last week and sure did a funny way to celebrate it to the admiration of her friends.

A video has surfaced of the Yoruba Nollywood actress dancing to Olamide’s “Wo”, Teni the Entertainer’s “Fargin” and the new kid on the block Small Doctor’s hit single “Penalty” on her birthday.

The actress who looked over joyed, danced to the admiration of her friends.

Toyin Aimakhu is known to be in the news for all the reasons, she once said she has never been lucky when it comes to relationships.