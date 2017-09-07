Watch Stephanie Linus Speak In Tongues At Eucharia Anunobi’s Son’s Burial

Stephanie Linus earlier today sent a condolence message to veteran actress and evangelist ,Eucharia Anunobi who lost her only child to complications from sickle cell Anaemia following his burial yesterday August 5th.

A video has surfaced,showing actress Stephanie Okereke Linus speaking in tongues while praying for grieving Nollywood actress,Eucharia Anunobi.

The actress attended the burial of the veteran actress’ only son who died at the age of 15 from complications from sickle cell.

At the burial ceremony, Stephanie Okereke, while praying, declared that Anunobi will have another child. It was during this passionate prayer that she broke out tongues. This latest happening is coming as a surprise to many fans especially since the actress keeps a low profile and no one knew exactly how religious she is.