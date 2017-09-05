Who Wants To Be A Millionaire’ Returns With Airopay Sponsorship

……As winning prize gets increase

(Pics: Mr Charles Oyakhilome, CEO Airopay briefing members of the press at the partnership announcement)

Popular Nigeria TV game show, ‘Who Wants To Be A Millionaire?’ will be making a return on air, following a sponsorship deal organizers sealed with Airopay in partnership with Ultima Limited, after former sponsor, MTN pulled out in June. Airopay whose passion and dedication to quality and world class productions are well known, says it is honoured by the partnership agreement.Airopay, headed by Charles Oyakhilome, and Ultima, headed by Femi Ayeni, are convinced that the synergy between Airopay and Who Wants to Be a Millionaire? Game show will be mutually beneficial.“With this new sponsorship, Airopay is proud to say that the Who Wants To Be A Millionaire? Game show is much bigger, richer and better, as Airopay has increased the winnings sums of contestant who make it to the Who Wants To Be a Millionaire? Game show’s hot seat and participants who engage in the Who Wants To Be A Millionaire Homeplay.”

The Airopay sponsorship of Who Want To Be A Millionaire already started airing on the 3rd September 2017.

Airopay, an international payment operator offering secure, fast and inexpensive way to send and receive money through bank accounts and mobile wallets anywhere in the world, renders services which include bill payments, money transfer and immediate loans.

Airopay exists to remove the traditional barriers associated with e-money transactions. As an organisation, Airopay works with the highest level of integrity in their dealings by building trust and credibility with their customers, employees, partners, financial institutions, and communities.

The Airopay App can be downloaded on Google Play Store and is also available at the Apple App Store.

With Airopay, customers can make local and international Money transfers in local currencies. Airopay also makes customers’ lives easier, by offering great quality, on-site, on-line and mobile transaction services at competitive prices to any country, in any currency and by serving their customers whenever and wherever they want. Airopay prides itself as an international payment operator that fully understands the customer’s needs and offering high quality service to meet the needs