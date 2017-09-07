Waje’s Figure, Stephanie’s Fashion Fail and Ik’s Incredible Comeback

– A Recap of the Exciting Moments from The Voice Nigeria’s Live Show

For several weeks now my DStv Explora has been set to record one of my favourite shows yet – The Voice Nigeria. Now it’s not as if I would ever miss the show while it airs but the satisfaction I get from my ability to replay whenever I feel like it is second to none especially now that the live shows have begun.

Live shows are legendary for the simple reason that there are no take backs or redo’s which generally makes for good TV moments and Sunday’s The Voice Nigeria was no exception.

The show started off with the delectably eloquent IK Osakioduwa surprisingly stumbling through most of his lines but like the pro he is, he was quick to acknowledge it, make light of it and even blame Arsenal losing to Liverpool (0-4) for his less than perfect show opening.

After the first 20 minutes it was smooth sailing for the sly host but not for his beautiful co-host Stephanie Coker Aderinokun. The newly wedded Stephanie is usually a vision to behold from her hairdo to her choice of clothing but not this time.

Stephanie’s whole look on Sunday seemed as though she had arrived late to the show so there was no time to get her hair done and pick out the perfect outfit for that beautiful body of hers. Her white jumpsuit looked a little bit like a cross between a very expensive lab coat and those orange prison getups in Orange is the New Black. Perhaps White is the new Black? What happened girl?

While Stephanie may have been slacking in the fashion department Waje was not. Armed with a new body and eager to show it off, the One Naira singer looked spectacular in her little black dress and gold embellishments. A far cry from her fashion looks from last season where she went for a more rock star vibe, Waje seems to be channelling her sexy side and boy, do we love it.

Not only was Waje slaying it as regards her outfits, her protégées vocal prowess and dexterity showed that the coach had come to claim the title of winner for the second time in a row.

Efezinno who Waje has often described as having “a unique voice” performed Rock A By Baby and while her knowledge of music technicalities paid off it was Glory that got a standing ovation from the crowd and coaches.

After her performance Waje could hardly contain her praise for the singer as she commended her decision to turn for Glory at the blinds.

“During the blinds when I turned for Gloria, I honestly wasn’t sure what I was doing. Then I paired her with Wilson and it was a wildcard because I was sure that she was going home but this young woman has a different kind of voice. Her lower register is so full. She doesn’t sound pitchy, she has soul, she is a complete package for me”, Waje said of her performance. With such glowing commendation it was no surprise that she was Waje’s choice to be saved for the night.

Another stand out performer in Waje’s team is a man who refers to himself simply as Wow. Performing Get Down on It – a song quite different from his usual style of RnB it was exciting to see how he would fare and if the judges on their feet dancing to the groove is any indicator then Wow did a great job.

For Patoranking team however it was High Tee that gave a rather dazzling show with her rendition of Lauryn Hill’s “That Thing”. Not only did the coaches show their sign of approval by giving her a standing ovation, the entire room was on their feet as the petite singer rapped her way to getting saved by her coach.

Coach Yemi Alade’s star performer for the night was the fair skinned, big voice in a small frame Ifeoma. Needless to say this was easily the performance of the night as she shun head and shoulders above the rest with her rendition of Andra Day’s Rise Up. Her texture and tone complimented the song as she poured out her heart leaving it all on the stage earning her a safe spot and guaranteeing her a place in the next round.

Jahnomso who got a free pass into the live shows when his battle partner Kelvin opted out of the show performed for the very first time since his audition at the blinds and even though his performance was entertaining Jahnomso’s version of Show Me Love was pitchy, shaky and weak. He was however encouraged by the judges’ comments but it is less than likely he will make it to another live show.

Wolei and Precious were the last performers from Timi’s group and it was as though the best had been saved for last. Wolei who was stolen during the battles by Timi performed Brymo’s Ara with a vengeance. Transforming into a confident, skilled performer, we saw a side of shy, quiet Wolei we had never seen. He had fun with the song while maintaining a level of professionalism in his voice that will probably pay off in the result show.

Precious on the other hand was Timi’s star boy with his rendition of Whitney Houston’s I Have Nothing leaving his coach speechless.Showing off vocal inflections, jazz skills and musical technicalities as he gave it all to the song made Timi pick him as his winner of the night and with the loud chants of Precious from the crowd, it is obvious the audience agreed with Timi’s choice.

Even though there were 16 performances, only four contestants are safe while 12 are vying for votes from the public. Only your votes can guarantee your favourite one more live performance in the show. Who would you be saving this week?

Ese Grage