Uche Ogbodo talks abuse in relationship

Light skinned actress and proud mother of one, Uche Ogbodo has revealed reason why her last relationship suffer a setback. Uche in a recent chat spoke about her love life, career and other sundry issues;

You know, I wasn’t married. I was just engaged but the media attacked me as a married woman. But in the relationship I had there was no abuse.

Well, there would have been abuse because there are different kinds of abuse like I do say, but it doesn’t have to be physical. If I am allowed to say that lying and deceit are a form of abuse then I will tag it psychological abuse.

He was messing with my head; all the depression that came with it makes it an abuse. So yes, I think he was probably abusive because I wasn’t concentrating, I didn’t know what I was doing. “

“ The breaking point would be when I found out that he was never going to be different from who he was, ” she explained reason for her split with him.

He was not ready to make amends. Of course, I knew about his flaws despite the fact that he was lying to cover up some things. But I was ready to patch things up with him if he was ready to change.

You see, I have worked so hard and I didn’t want to go down. I knew this because I was strong. I could push but he wasn’t ready. “

Ogbodo also says she is not giving love another chance. “ I don’t even know what love is. I don’t even know if love is real. I can feel it but I don’t know if it is real