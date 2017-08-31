Uche Ogbodo talks abuse in relationship

Light skinned actress and proud mother of one, Uche Ogbodo has revealed reason why her last relationship suffer a setback. Uche in a recent chat spoke about her love life, career and other sundry issues;
You know, I wasn’t married. I was just engaged but the media attacked me as a married woman. But in the relationship I had there was no abuse.
Well, there would have been abuse because there are different kinds of abuse like I do say, but it doesn’t have to be physical. If I am allowed to say that lying and deceit are a form of abuse then I will tag it psychological abuse.
He was messing with my head; all the depression that came with it makes it an abuse. So yes, I think he was probably abusive because I wasn’t concentrating, I didn’t know what I was doing.“
“The breaking point would be when I found out that he was never going to be different from who he was,” she explained reason for her split with him.
He was not ready to make amends. Of course, I knew about his flaws despite the fact that he was lying to cover up some things. But I was ready to patch things up with him if he was ready to change.
You see, I have worked so hard and I didn’t want to go down. I knew this because I was strong. I could push but he wasn’t ready.“
Ogbodo also says she is not giving love another chance. “I don’t even know what love is. I don’t even know if love is real. I can feel it but I don’t know if it is real