Uche Jombo’s Husband Denies Divorce Rumours

Is this another case of smoke without fire or is someone mending walls?

The Nollywood actress’ husband took to social media to apologize to her for the rumours which began recently, hinting that their marriage might be over.

Rodriguez described the reports as “negative inaccurate press,” while revealing that he has taken legal action against those peddling the speculations.

He wrote, “I would like to publicly apologise to my wonderful wife Uche Jombo for the foolishness that has been speculating the internet.

“I’ve already taken legal action, however, I would like to take this opportunity to formally say ‘I’M SORRY’ to my wife because she’s undeserving of this negative inaccurate press that no one will wish upon their loved one.”

The rumours began after photos of Rodriguez and a lady alleged to be his mistress, turned up online.

Jombo, however, fueled the speculations when she deleted photos of him from her page and removed her last name.

She is yet to make any official statement on the situation but she did mention that she would be taking her family of social media and pleaded with the public to respect her decision.

The couple got married in 2012 and have a son, Matthew Rodriguez, who they welcomed on May 27, 2015.