Tonto Dikeh’s Message To Eucharia Anunobi On The Passing Of Her Son Is Touching

Nollywood actress, Tonto Dikeh, has reached out to her colleague, Eucharia Anunobi who lost her 15-year-old son over the week to the cold hands of death.

The 15-year-old son of Nollywood actress and Evangelist, Eucharia Anunobi, Raymond Ekwu, died during the week.

Sharing a photo of Eucharia on her Instagram page, she wrote;

“My prayers and condolences to a great woman of God.

We can’t understand it all but God has a bigger and greater plan..You are not alone Mama,We are with you in prayers..

It’s well,Stay strong mighty woman of God… The kingdom of God needs you more now …Fire Up mama”