Nollywood actress, Tonto Dikeh revealed that she is working on cleaning all the tattoos on her body.

A few days ago, the mother of one said the day she gave her life to God, the kingdom of darkness knew that trouble awaits them. She is a proud born again!

She said ‘Am soaked in Gods Strength,No weapon formed fashioned against me or my son or my workers can/Shall prosper In Jesus Name Amen..’ – And when a fan insinuated that she was covered in tattoos too, she had this to say.