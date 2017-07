Singer, Timaya’s 2nd daughter, Grace turned 2 years old recently and his babymama, Barbara shared these adorable photos to celebrate her.

She also shared photo of herself and their first daughter, Emma.

Recall that, Timaya threw a frozen themed party to mark the fifth year birthday party of his daughter, Emma a few months back.

Timaya’s 5-Year-Old Daughter’s Frozen Themed Birthday Party Is Lovely