Three 042 artistes return to Coal City for Glo music concert

As national telecommunications operator, Globacom, prepares to hold its Mega Music Nationwide Tour in Enugu this Saturday, it will be an interesting homecoming for three ‘042’ artistes. ‘042’ is a term used to refer to artistes who grew up and started their musical journey in the coal city whose telephone code is ‘042’.

The three ‘042’ musicians scheduled to perform at the show billed for Golden Royal Hotel, Enugu at 4.00 p.m. are Chinedu Okoli, popularly known as Flavour, Chibuzor Nelson Azubuike, a.k.a. Phyno, and Runtown, whose real name is Douglas Agu. Not only did they grow up in Enugu and start their trade there, but they are also immensely popular in the city.

Globacom said in a press statement in Lagos that the trio would be joined by three other heavyweights, Tuface Idibia, Timaya and Olamide, to treat residents of the city to an evening of undiluted fun and entertainment.

“Enugu show is loaded and we are hopeful that our esteemed subscribers who will be thronging the venue of the show will have adequate value for their time”, the company stated.

“The artistes on the bill of Enugu show include Korede Bello, Runtown, Tuface, Timaya, Phyno, Flavour and Olamide. Enugu is very strategic to the Glo business and these artistes are ready in all ramifications to give all the people coming for the show world-class entertainment. Incidentally, three of the artistes, Runtown, Phyno and Flavour had their formative years in the city. For their fans in the city and beyond, the show affords them the rare opportunity of touching base with their icons”, the statement concluded.

The ‘042’ boys on their part promised their fans a spectacular outing. “I am very excited to go to Enugu. This is like going back to my roots and I cannot wait to see not only my fans in the city but those old folks we grew up together in Enugu. It is going to be a show like never before for all of us”, Flavour declared.

Similarly, Phyno and Runtown said it would be fun all the way for their fans, adding that they had been looking forward to the show as it would be a grand home-coming for them.

Nollywood actresses, Ebube Nwagbo and Uche Jombo, will compere the Enugu show which will also have Angela Okorie, Patience Ozokwor, and Richard Mofe-Damijo, as celebrity guests.

Subscribers who wish to attend the show are required to use up to N2,000 for data or voice calls within a month and send a text message “MUSIC ENUGU” to a short code 207 to get a free invite.