Bimbola Ayeni, is a Fast rising actress and a filmmaker. She is best known for her recent roles in dozens of Yoruba movies. In this interview with MUTIAT ALLI, the Nollywood new face talks about developments in Nigerian movie industry, Passion to join Nollywood, Gender Equality, and sundry issues.

How is growing up in the north?

My growing up in the Northern part of the country was fun, peaceful wonderful. We are Yoruba living in the North and they are peace loving people.

How did your acting career begin?

(Sighed) Hmm, Well, it all started when I was in Jss3 always had passion for acting. I was a member of the Cultural group in my school and I enjoyed every bit of it.

So, after I completed my school, i relocated to Lagos to start what I had passion for, with the help of an actress Arike Akinyanju, popularly known as Eyinju Eledumare she is a sister from another mother and Veteran Nollywood Actor, Prince Antar Laniyan.

You grew up in the Northern part of Nigeria and you speak Hausa fluently?

Yes I speak Hausa fluently

Why did you choose the Yoruba movie Industry instead?

Well, I choose the Yoruba movie Circle because while I was growing up I love watching Yoruba movies a lot and also love their story line. Epic Movies like Saworoide, Koto Orun, Koto Aye, Madam Dearest, Yemi my Lover and so on.

Yoruba movie industry is the main thing in market today though investment might be high in the English aspect of the industry, but in terms of quality story line, the Yoruba movie is better off.

Nollywood industry has great talented acts, but it is faced with challenges of good financing and better marketing , the challenges in the movie industry is lack of good investment .

And being a Yoruba, I will love to join my other colleagues to promote the Culture of Yoruba.

Your first film “Dabira” encourages women to take up men’s responsibilities and jobs, Are you saying you support Gender equality?

Yes. The regular adage that says what a man can do, a woman can do better is always right, though with caution.

We don’t have limitation to how strong we can be when it comes to providing for the family and trying our hands on some major jobs like Mechanical Engineer, Architect, Politics and Filmmaking.

What fond memories of growing up do you still have?

WOW! (Exclaimed) Growing up was fun. I could remember those days in secondary school when I was the social prefect, We go to lit and band club, we do rehearsals, excursions, meet new friends, missed my growing up days though.

As a good-looking woman, how often do men approach you?

Very Often. (Laugh)

Can you date and actor?

Well it all depends for now I really don’t know yet.

If you work closely with someone for a length of time, are u saying you have never had feelings for any actor in the line of duty?

Well, No.

When you are not on set, how do you relax?

When am not on set, I read, do research, listen to music, go to cinema to see movies and I love travelling.

What is your favorite food?

Roasted yam and red oil, sauce beans and Garri, and Irish potatoes.