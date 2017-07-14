Talented gospel singer, Obi Biola, set to for stardom

Obi Biola, no doubt, is a talented gospel musician in the class of celebrated musicians like Tope Alabi whom she described as her role model.

But if there is anything that this young beautiful gospel singer now dreams of, it is how to take her fledging music career beyond people expectations. “

A lot of people expect me to have gone beyond this and I am happy for that, but I want to go beyond their expectations,” said Biola whose last album, “ Appreciation,” was well appreciated “ When I started in 2008, I never knew I will go far like this, but with the help of almighty God and my husband, I was able to go this far. That is why I love the name of my band, Multiple Grace; it means a lot”

I believe I am set for stardom by God’s grace. If I am to state my story, I have a lot to tell but for now I will keep on doing my best which is to dish out good music for Christians and our Muslim brothers. My song is not restricted to one particular religion; I am to make everyone happy.”

Ajibade Alabi