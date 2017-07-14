Taiwo Aremu reflects on the day Obasanjo endorses his product

The name Taiwo Hassan Aremu is a household name as far as Nigerian business men are concerned. He is not only known in social circle; he is also a personal friend to most of Nigerian celebrities and who is who in Nigeria and beyond.

Taiwo Aremu is the Chief Executive Officer of Onigbowo Ventures Nigeria Limited, Atan, Ogun State, the producer of Dorowebo, bitter alcoholic drink made from natural leaf.

But the hugely built business tycoon who spoke with Daily Times in a social gathering recently disclosed how former Nigeria president, Aremu Olusegun Obasanjo, publicly endorsed his product.

“It was a day I felt very happy. Before then, I was having difficulties with NAFDAC for my registration having done it many times but due to some little problems, they were trying to be funny.

So during the birthday of Baba (Obasanjo) I brought some of my products (Dorowebo) for guests having been invited by baba himself. Immediately I gave it to him, he drank it and raised it saying: “This is a good product.”

I am sure many of the NAFDAC personalities were watching the birthday celebration life and I believe it was then they “behave” and let me go,” Hassan who hails from Orelope in Oyo state, stated.

On how he came about the name, he said it was during his time in Cote d Ivorie. “I was in Ivory Coast in one of the hotels where Ivory Coast players like Didier Drogba, Yaya Toure, Koulo Toure and so other Ivorien stars were all lodged after an international match .One Nigerian musician was playing and was performing then he started singing Doro Drogba, immediately an idea came to my mind.

But not until I watch a champions league match that involved one Cameroonian player called Webo that I now named my product Dorowebo,” concluded socialite Hasan who said he always got his leaf in Niger Republic .

Ajibade Alabi