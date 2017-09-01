Tade Ogidan wrap’s up ‘Gold Statue’ filming

After several weeks of rigorous production, veteran and award winning filmmaker, Tade Ogidan has wrapped up the shoot of his new project titled ‘Gold Statue’.

Shot in partnership with Solution Media and Infotech Limited, the world class production will also be filmed in will be filmed in other locations including Dubai and London.

The movie featured a stellar cast lists that includes Remi Surutu, Ali Baba, Gabriel Afolayan, Yvonne Jegede, Kunle Fawole, Adeniyi Johnson, Bisola Aiyeola, Woli Arole, Kunle Remi amongst others.

Speaking on the filming so far, Ogidan said that it was highly successful, crediting its success to critical planning and meticulous execution.

“So far, the filming has been highly successful. We worked with a very professional team so we were able to forestall every setback. I would like to commend my team for the professionalism and the cast also were cooperative. In other to achieve perfection, we have brought together a couple of co-producers on this project,” he said.

Gold Statue is a comedy adventure drama that follows two young men, Wale (Gabriel Afolayan) and Chike (Kunle Remi) who embark on a search for a statuette believed to have been a deity inherited by their generation.

Ogidan further revealed that the plan is also to premiere the movie in key film festivals across the globe, as well as private premieres in Nigeria.