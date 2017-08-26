When Stephanie Coker says “I do” to Olumide Aderinokun in Greece

Nigeria On-Air personality (OAF) and a television presenter for MTV Base Africa and Ebony Life TV, Stephanie Coker has finally hooked her beau, Olumide Aderinokun

The much awaited white wedding which took place in Mykonos Island, Greece weeks back was grand, with a stupendously picturesque view that leaves the mouth agape

The final aspect of the wedding, packaged by Prive Luxury owned by Elizabeth Elohor Aisen, came alive after the couple had a lavish traditional ceremony in December last year, which remains the talk of the town

Olumide is a nephew to Tayo Aderinokun, the late managing director of Guaranty Trust Bank(GTB), being the son of the late bankers elder brother. The handsome up- warmly mobile guy drives around in exotic cars and is said to be popular with the Lagos Island

crowd

Ajibade Alabi