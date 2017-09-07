StarTimes slashes price of 2-in-1 combo decoder

StarTimes, has announced an unprecedented downward review of its 2-i

n-1 Combo Decoder Prices from N13,900 to N5,900.

While launching the 2-in-1 Combo Decoder last year, StarTimes had noted that it was the first of its kind in Nigeria and a move to change the Pay TV landscape in Africa and offer surplus entertainment access to subscribers.

Speaking on the new price slash, Acting Brand and Marketing Director, StarTimes, Qasim Elegbede, said the new decoder price slash was a deliberate move to avail all Nigerians the opportunity to access digital television and entertainment with a decoder that combines both antenna and dish and offer channels on both at very affordable prices.

He added that StarTimes will continue to offer subscribers the best in class of pay TV experience with world class channels for drama, sports, kiddies, news, music and religion. “We are keen to continuously enhance access and improve digital television experience for our subscribers,” he said.

“As a digital TV company, StarTimes’ desire and commitment is to ensure Nigerians continue to enjoy the best of digital television entertainment and experience with a plethora of exciting programs in high definition (HD) images at very pocket-friendly bouquet rates.

“The Combo Decoder offers multiple accesses to subscribers to enjoy both digital terrestrial and digital satellite television channels and offerings on the same decoder and grant ease of access to switch between the options conveniently,” Elegbede enthuses.

By default, both the DTT and DTH have comparative advantages. But with Combo, StarTimes subscribers enjoy the combined strength of both. DTT is embraced as a model for its affordability, low weather interference, portability, more local channels, easy to set up and mobile friendly while DTH is desired for its sharper and clearer images, higher number of international channels, resilience and widespread strength in remote areas.

“On StarTimes, Nigerians can enjoy fantastic movie channels like ST Yoruba, Iroko 1, Iroko 2, AMC Movies and Series, ST Zone, Orisun, ST Yoruba, and Bollywood channels like Star Plus and Zee Cinema. Music channels like ST music, Nigezie and MTV Base; documentary channels like IDX, Nat Geo Gold, Nat Geo Wild and Discovery Science; news channels –Al Jazeera, BBC and Bloomberg; ST Novela, Wazobia, Fox; Jim Jam, Nickelodeon, Baby TV, Fine Living and many more,” informs StarTimes Content Marketing Manager Bose Adewara.