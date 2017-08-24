My son has gone to be with Jesus – Eucharia Anunobi confirms Passing of Only Child

Veteran Nollywood actress Eucharia Anunobi has confirmed news that she lost her teenage child, Raymond, to sickle cell anemia.

Speaking to NetNG on the phone, the actress said her son had passed to be with Jesus. She said:

My son has gone to our place of origin (heaven) to be with our daddy Jesus, waiting for me when I eventually go there at the fullness of time.

Raymond had been battling with sickle cell anemia, and finally passed at the age of 15.

Asked about how she felt, the evangelist said: “God knows best.”