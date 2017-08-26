When society gathers for Ola Samuel

August 13 will forever remain ever green in the memory of Ola Samuel a fast risen actress. It was a day society and the likes gathered for the coronation of this beautiful actress when she was given the chieftaincy title of ICON of Agoopan. The event drew crème de crème of who is who in society and entertainment especially from Nollywood viz Yoruba sector

The coronation which was dully performed Oba Oniro ilu Iro of Ogun State at the Agompaan Africa Multimedia Event, saw the actress as the first to be given such a chieftaincy title and she was full of praise for the community to have singled her out for such an honour “ I am not the best to be given this chieftaincy title, it is just an honour which I really appreciate. And I am not going to disappoint the community and even my profession as a body. I believe I am now an ambassador of sort that many people will be looking as a role model and I am not going to disappoint them’ says the talented actress that is widely and popular known as “Ola Iberu”

Ajibade Alabi