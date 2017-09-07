Simi releases album cover, track list

X3M music act, Simi has released the cover art and track list for her sophomore album titled ‘Simisola’. The album art features a photo of the singer on a bed, smiling, with her bare foot raised in the air. The photo for the cover was shot by veteran photographer, Obi Somto.

Interestingly, 12 tracks album with three bones record inclusive of her hits ‘Love don’t care’, ‘Jamb Question’, and ‘Tiff’ featured only Adekunle Gold as a guest on the project.

Adekunle Gold featured on the song track titled ‘Take me sback’.

The project is packed with production from her long-time collaborator Oscar. There are also contributions from Seyikeyz, Sess and Vtek; live instruments on the project are supplied by Fiokee, Alaba, Dami and Ayo; with mixing/mastering credit to Simi and Vtek.

“Simisola” album will be made avail8able via digital stores on September 8, 2017.

Mutiat Alli